Karnataka girl, 18, becomes youngest to get commercial pilot license

Samaira Hullur, resident of Vijayapura district cleared 6 exams of DGCA and received 200 hours of flying experience within 1.5 years.

4th December 2024
Samaira Hullur (18) of Karnataka becomes the youngest to receive commercial pilot license in the country.

Hyderabad: Samaira Hullur (18), a resident of Vijayapura district in Karnataka, has become the youngest to receive a commercial pilot license in India, after clearing six exams and gaining 200 hours of flying experience in one and a half years.

Samaira received her training at Vijay Yadav Aviation Academy (VYAA) in Delhi, after which she went to the Carver Aviation Academy at Baramati in Maharashtra.

Having graduated Sainik School, she pursued her intermediate education in science at Kendriya Vidyalaya.

Ameen Hullur, her father who is an interior designer by profession, has reportedly stated that his daughter had developed an interest in flying during a helicopter ride organised by the Vijayapura district administration at Bijapur Utsav.

At 17, she cleared five of the six exams conducted by the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), but couldn’t be allowed to appear for the radio transmission technology exam as there was a minimum age requirement of 18 to clear that paper, which she did eventually.

According to her father, she cleared all the exams on the first attempt and then went on to receive 200 hours of flying experience including night flying and operating multi-engine aircrafts during her training at Baramati.

Samaira credits her achievements to captain Tapesh Kumar and Vinod Yadav who trained her, and her parents for their continuous support for all her endeavours.

