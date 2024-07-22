Karnataka govt should address underperformance of other sectors before IT: BJP

Bengaluru: Karnataka BJP on Monday slammed the state government regarding the setting up policies for the IT and ITES sectors, saying that the government should be more worried about its underperformance across the sectors.

“Siddaramaiah’s government itself is in a sleeping mode but he plans to propose a bill that will force the IT sector to work for 14 work hours a day, 70 hours a week,” State BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra wrote on X.

The @INCKarnataka govt has not only made a mockery of themselves but is leaving no stone unturned to destroy everything in its way



While the @siddaramaiah's govt itself is in a sleeping mode, it plans to propose a bill that will force IT sector to work 14 Work Hours A Day, 70 A… pic.twitter.com/ce0n63fPkL — Vijayendra Yediyurappa (@BYVijayendra) July 22, 2024

He said that the government should worry about its underperforming productivity, the collapsing state economy and degrading infrastructure before setting policies for a sector that’s efficient and thriving.

On Monday, Karnataka Minister for Labour Santhosh Lad said that the Congress government is under pressure from the IT industry to bring forth new legislation proposing extra hours of work for techies.

Also Read We will not protect anyone in Tribal Welfare Board case: Siddaramaiah

He clarified that the government is still evaluating the bill that would allow software professionals to work for 14 hours a day.

The Karnataka State IT/ITeS Employees Union (KITU) expressed its concerns over this potential change, highlighting the significant impact it would have on employees.