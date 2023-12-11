Karnataka: Haveri man turns his bakery into haven for birds

Haveri: In an era dominated by technology, where the very existence of several bird species hangs in the balance, one man in Haveri has risen as a ray of hope for our feathered friends. Tikmarama Chaudhary, a passionate bird enthusiast, has selflessly dedicated himself to feeding birds for the past 14 years, becoming a remarkable role model for bird conservation.

Originally from Rajasthan, Tikmarama, who runs a bakery shop in Haveri, makes it his daily mission to provide food and water to thousands of birds. What began as a humble act has transformed into a substantial commitment, with Tikmarama allocates five to seven kilograms of food every day for his avian visitors.

Starting at 6 am and continuing until 5 pm, Tikmarama ensures his feathered guests never go hungry. Strategically placing the food on the roof of his bakery, he attracts various species of birds, including hummingbirds, pigeons, chittaguppies, crows, and sparrowhawks. Flocks of birds circle the area, landing on the roof and nearby trees to partake in the nourishing feast.

Tikmarama’s compassion extends beyond food, as he has also implemented a water system to quench the thirst of his avian guests. His son, Harish, actively participates in this benevolent endeavour, and together they have transformed their bakery into a haven for both birds and cows.

Speaking to Siasat.com on Saturday, Tikmaram said that this work has been going on regularly for the last 14 years. “It is a relief to give to the animals, even if it is a little bit of labour. Our bakery business is also doing well due to this,” he said. “My family neighbors also supports me in this work. I am spending 10 percent of my income for birds.”

The significance of Tikmarama’s efforts is emphasised by a recent study report on the status of bird species in India. The report reveals that 338 out of 942 studied species have experienced a staggering 60% decline. With more than 10 people employed in the bakery, Tikmarama’s passion for bird conservation not only nourishes the avian population but also sets an inspiring example for the community, highlighting the urgent need to address the alarming decline in bird species across the country.

Tikmarama’s story serves as a beacon of hope, demonstrating the incredible impact individuals can have on the environment with dedication and compassion. His efforts are a testament to the power of human kindness and a call to action for all of us to play our part in protecting our planet’s precious biodiversity.