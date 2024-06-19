Karnataka HC judge hears 600 cases in a single day

Bengaluru: In a remarkable feat of judicial efficiency, Justice M Nagaprasanna of the Karnataka High Court heard a staggering total of 600 cases in a single day on Tuesday, June 19. This exceptional effort took place at the Bangalore Principal Bench, where Justice Nagaprasanna’s courtroom was scheduled to hear 600 petitions on its case list.

Commencing the proceedings early in the day, Justice Nagaprasanna diligently worked through each petition, concluding the hearings by 4 pm. Out of the 600 cases listed, 180 petitions received interim orders, 87 were completed and disposed of, and the remaining applications were adjourned for future hearings.

Justice Nagaprasanna’s efficiency is not unprecedented. Earlier this year, on January 22, 2024, he heard a record 801 applications in a single day. In that marathon session, 36 petitions were reserved for judgment, and approximately 572 applications were investigated and settled. Among these, 544 petitions pertained to issues involving the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB).

Last year, on June 12, 2023, Justice Nagaprasanna presided over 522 cases in one day, setting a benchmark for judicial productivity. Typically, HC benches manage to hear 200 to 300 cases per day, with many cases being adjourned due to time constraints. However, Justice Nagaprasanna’s courtroom has consistently exceeded these numbers, demonstrating his commitment to expeditious justice.

Justice Nagaprasanna’s ability to manage such a high volume of cases efficiently has been evident in several instances. A few months prior to his record-breaking 522 cases in June 2023, he had handled more than 480 cases in a single day. His dedication to reducing case backlogs and ensuring timely justice has earned him recognition and respect within the judicial community.

This extraordinary performance underscores the ongoing efforts of the Karnataka HC to address the backlog of cases and improve the efficiency of the judicial process. Justice Nagaprasanna’s achievements highlight the potential for reform and improvement in the judiciary, setting an example for courts across the country.