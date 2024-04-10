Karnataka HC serves notice to state govt on ‘disregard towards court orders’

Bengaluru: The High Court of Karnataka has taken a proactive stance against the pervasive issue of government and competent authorities disregarding court orders, filing a self-initiated public interest petition to address the matter.

A division bench led by Chief Justice N.V. Anjaria and Justice Krishna S. Dixit initiated the petition and issued notices to various government departments and authorities, including the Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Bangalore Development Authority (BDA), and Karnataka Industrial Development Board (KIADB), instructing them to adhere to court directives.

Expressing deep concern over the diminishing efficacy of court orders due to governmental neglect, the bench underscored the imperative for timely compliance. Consequently, the court directed the registrar to designate all non-compliant government departments as defendants in the petition.

The bench raised pertinent questions regarding the procedures and mechanisms employed by the government and competent authorities to ensure compliance with court orders. It sought clarification on the appointment of specialized officers tasked with enforcement, monitoring mechanisms, and disciplinary actions against errant officials. Furthermore, the court demanded an account of actions taken thus far in response to non-compliance.

Highlighting the gravity of the issue, the bench emphasized that the failure to adhere to court orders constitutes a violation of the public’s fundamental right to justice. It warned that delays in implementation could result in a miscarriage of justice, underscoring the pivotal role of timely enforcement in upholding the rule of law.

Chief Justice NV Anjaria reiterated that besides the government, competent authorities, legislative bodies, and municipal corporations share equal responsibility for ensuring compliance with court directives. He emphasized the collective duty to uphold the sanctity of court orders for the effective functioning of the justice system.