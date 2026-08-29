Karnataka HC slams police over action against Kunal Kamra critic

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Saturday, August 29, came down heavily on Whitefield police over the registration of an FIR and subsequent action against Hindu activist Mohan Gowda for opposing stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra’s show in Bengaluru.

A bench headed by Justice M. Nagaprasanna questioned DCP Saidulu Adavath, ACP Reena Suvarna and the investigating officer over the manner in which Gowda was taken from Udupi to Bengaluru despite being issued a notice to appear for questioning.

“What is happening at your Whitefield police station? Are you not governed by the rule of law?” the court questioned the police officers.

The bench also expressed serious concern over the non-functioning CCTV cameras at the police station. Referring to the alleged lapses, the judge remarked that everything at Whitefield police station appeared to be “in the dark” and suggested that it would be more appropriate to call it “Dark Field”.

The case arose after Gowda posted on social media about the cancellation of Kamra’s show. Police registered an FIR against him following a complaint by a constable, alleging that the post could disturb communal harmony.

The court questioned the need to travel to Udupi and bring Gowda to Bengaluru after issuing him a notice. It also asked why the FIR was registered around 2 am and why he was taken into custody.

The bench reminded police officers that wearing a uniform does not give them unlimited powers to curtail citizens’ liberty and directed them to strictly follow Supreme Court guidelines while dealing with social media-related cases.