Karnataka: Headmaster suspended for asking students to write essay on Prophet Muhammed

The headmaster of a government school in Gadag district of Karnataka has been suspended on Thursday after he asked students to write an essay on Prophet Mohammed.

Soon after, the school was attacked by members of the right-wing organisation Sri Ram Sene who accused the headmaster of religious conversion.

The incident took place in the Government High School in Nagavi village on September 27. The right-wing workers barged into the room of the headmaster Abdul Munafar Bijapur and started hurling abuses.

The headmaster tried to explain he had no such intentions. “In order to improve handwriting among students, we organised an essay competition. I was not promoting Islam,” he said.

He further added, “Every month there are at least one or two events held where we conduct competitions. We have held programmes and essay competitions on Kanaka Dasa, Purandara Dasa and other personalities too in the past. These essay competitions are held to introduce the students to these personalities and to help them improve their handwriting.”

According to Indian Express, Raju Khanappanavar of Sri Rama Sene said what the headmaster did was not acceptable.

“The headmaster claims that some person came to the school and offered Rs 5,000 for the winner and he agreed. As a teacher, he should not promote such things. He is in a way putting other communities in a bad light by promoting Islam among young minds,” he said.

Deputy director of public instruction G M Basavalingappa said an inquiry was ordered in the matter. On Thursday, the headmaster was suspended.