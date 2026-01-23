Karnataka High Court lifts ban on bike taxis, Uber welcomes decision

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Friday, January 23, lifted the ban on bike taxis, dismissing the earlier order that had stopped the operations of two-wheeler transport.

Karnataka Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy said he had not yet received a copy of the order and would comment after reviewing it. However, he said the division bench of the High Court had quashed the single-bench order.

“The single-judge bench of the High Court had prohibited bike taxis. The division bench has quashed the single judge bench order and allowed the writ appeal. Let the judgment copy come. I will read it and then discuss it with you all,” the minister told reporters.

The court allowed the appeals filed by service apps Uber, Ola, Rapido and other aggregators.

Uber hailed the court order, saying, “We welcome the Hon’ble High Court’s decision to recognise bike taxis as a legal mode of passenger transport in Karnataka.”

According to the company, bike taxis serve as a vital mobility lifeline for Indian cities, offering an affordable and convenient way to navigate traffic.

“The decision will also bring relief to lakhs of drivers who depend on bike taxis for their livelihood. We look forward to engaging with the state government on operationalising this mobility ecosystem and serving the mobility needs of cities across the spectrum,” their statement read.

President of the Namma Bike Taxi Association, Mohammed Salim, said the order marked a much-needed shift for both the public and the riders.

“It is very good news that the bike taxi ban has been revoked. People are allowed to use bike taxis, people have transportation options now and I sincerely want to thank the high court that it really understands our pain, our suffering,” he told NDTV.

Bike taxi operations were halted in June 2025, after the High Court directed an immediate suspension of their services. Companies followed the directive and removed the bike taxi option from their respective apps.

(With PTI inputs)