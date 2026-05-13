Karnataka honoured for top performance in DigiLocker integration

Bengaluru: Karnataka has achieved a significant milestone in the field of digital governance by securing national recognition for its outstanding performance in DigiLocker integration and implementation under the Digital India initiative.

The state has been honoured by the Central Government for its exemplary progress in making public services more accessible, transparent and citizen-friendly through digital platforms.

The award was presented during the “National Consultation Workshop on Strengthening Cyber Security Frameworks for State Data” held in New Delhi on May 11. The recognition was conferred by Shri Nand Kumaram, Chairman of the National e-Governance Division (NeGD), who felicitated Karnataka officials and the State e-Mission Team (SeMT) for their contribution to strengthening digital public infrastructure.

Karnataka has emerged as one of the leading states in the country in terms of DigiLocker adoption, with over 2.7 crore active users. The state has successfully integrated nearly 73 per cent of its government services with the DigiLocker platform, marking a major leap towards paperless governance and digital empowerment.

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Officials noted that this achievement reflects Karnataka’s consistent push toward building a “Digital Karnataka” ecosystem.

All 5 electricity supply companies integrated into DigiLocker

One of the key highlights of the state’s progress is the integration of all five electricity supply companies, including BESCOM and MESCOM, into the DigiLocker system. This has enabled the digitisation of nearly three crore electricity bill records, making them easily accessible to citizens in real time.

Officials said this initiative has significantly reduced paperwork, improved efficiency, and enhanced service delivery across departments.

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With DigiLocker integration, citizens no longer need to visit government offices repeatedly for document verification. Important certificates and records can now be accessed and shared digitally, ensuring faster processing and greater transparency in public services. This shift is also expected to reduce administrative burden and eliminate delays in service delivery.

Speaking at the event, officials praised Karnataka’s model as a benchmark for other states, stating that it demonstrates how secure and citizen-centric digital governance can be effectively implemented at scale. Alongside Karnataka, states such as Gujarat, Kerala, Nagaland, and Rajasthan were also recognised in various categories for their achievements in digital governance initiatives.