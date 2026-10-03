Karnataka: Illegal pistol racket key accused held in Hyderabad

Bidar: Bidar district police have arrested Balbir Singh alias Shera Jadhav, allegedly a key accused in an illegal country-made pistol supply network, during a special operation in Hyderabad.

According to Superintendent of Police Pradeep Gunti, Singh, a native of Nanded in Maharashtra, was arrested after police gathered information about his involvement in the illegal arms racket. Three other accused persons have already been arrested from different locations, and police have recovered five country-made pistols and 12 live rounds. The seized weapons and ammunition are estimated to be worth around Rs 4 lakh.

The arrested persons have been identified as Ashwin Kumar Rampur, 33, of Janawada in Bidar taluk, Eshwar Bachapalli, 36, of Yaranalli, and Anand Malipatil of Ramateertha in Zaheerabad, Telangana. Balbir Singh has been taken into police custody for further investigation.

The case came to light on July 15 when police arrested Amanjeet Singh and Venkatesh near Jnanasudha School on the Ring Road in Bidar while allegedly attempting to sell country-made pistols. Police had seized five pistols, 26 live rounds, 10 MT cases, five swords and a two-wheeler from them.

The investigation subsequently led police to the alleged key accused, who had been absconding. Acting on credible information, a police team conducted an operation in Hyderabad and arrested Singh.

Country-made pistols sold for Rs 80k-1L

SP Pradeep Gunti said the investigation revealed that some buyers came into contact with the alleged arms sellers through Instagram reels. Country-made pistols were reportedly being sold for between Rs 80,000 and Rs 1 lakh. Students and people from different professions were among those who allegedly purchased the weapons.

Police are investigating the network and the source of the weapons, as well as identifying others who may have been involved. Gunti warned that possessing or purchasing firearms illegally would invite legal action.

“If anyone requires a weapon for self-defence, it can be obtained legally through the prescribed procedure. Purchasing weapons illegally is an offence, and action will be taken against those involved,” he said.

The operation was conducted under the guidance of DySP N.D. Sanadi by CEN police station Inspector Santosh L. Tattepalli and other police personnel.