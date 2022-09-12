Karnataka: Inciting song played in front of mosque; organisers, DJ booked

On September 10, a video surfaced on Twitter showing a procession celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi playing songs with provocative words.

The words, “Khoon Se Iss Dharthi Ko Ham Nehlayenge, Hum Tujhko Teri Awkat Batayenge” was repeatedly played in front of Mehbus Masjid in Gulbarga, Karnataka on loud speakers. Thousands of Hindu devotees are seen dancing and enjoying the song.

#Karnataka police has registered FIR against four including DJ & organisers of #GaneshChaturthi event in #Kalaburgi. After outrage over *Khoon Se Iss Dharthi Ko Ham Nehlayenge, Hum Tujhko Teri Awkat Batayenge* song was palyed at Mehbus Masjid; case regd. No arrests so far. pic.twitter.com/4I4vfnT0Ca — Imran Khan (@KeypadGuerilla) September 12, 2022

According to local news, the DJ song was played way past the allotted time of 10 pm. The procession went on till 2 am at night.

Soon after it surfaced, netizens were not happy and demanded the local police take swift action.

However, on September 12, the Gulbarga police registered FIR (First Information Report) against the organisers and DJ.

The case has been registered under Sections 103 (the penalty for contravention of regulation of traffic and for preservation of order in public places), 31 (Power to make orders for the regulation of traffic and for preservation of order in public places) of the Karnataka Police Act 1963 and Sections 188 (Disobedience to an order lawfully promulgated by a public servant) and 295A (Restraining acts of outraging religious sentiments) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

However, no arrests have been made so far.