Karnataka: India Baitul Maal Trust to organize Du-ba-Du on July 3

Gulbarga: India Baitul Maal Trust is going to organize fourth Du-ba-Du Mulaqat program on July 3, 2022 in Gulbarga, Karnataka.

During the program, parents of prospective brides and grooms can access to profiles that will be made available for free of cost.

Speaking to Siasat, vice president of the trust Md Iqbal Ali said that during the program, separate counters will be arranged based on the qualification of the prospective brides and grooms.

For registration for the program, parents can visit India Baitul Maal Trust in Aiwan Shahi Colony, Gulbarga along with two photographs and bio-data of their son or daughter. Those who are going to attend the program from cities other than Gulbarga can register on the spot.

The program will be held from 10 am to 4 pm on July 3, 2022, at Mughal Garden Function Hall, Tipu Sultan Chowk, Ring Road, Gulbarga.

It will be presided by Zaheeruddin Ali Khan, Managing Editor of Siasat Daily. The chief guest of the program is Dr Shaikh Sha Md. Afzaluddin Junaidi, Janashin Sajjada Nashin, Bargah Hazrat Shaikh Deccan (Rh), Shaikh Roza, Gulbarga.

The organizer of the program is Md. Iqbal Ali

For more details, one can dial 7892042142 or 9845203533 or 847225444.