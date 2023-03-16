Karnataka: Irked Yediyurappa leaves rally after car gets gheraoed by party workers

Former chief minister B S Yediyurappa stormed out of the Vijay Sankalp rally and roadshow in Mudigere in Chikkamagaluru district, Karnataka after his car was gheraoed by a group of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers who were protesting against party MLA MP Kumarasamy.

Supporters of BJP protested that the former chief minister shouldn’t campaign and give ticket to the MLA Kumaraswamy in the upcoming state Assembly polls.

According to reports, Yediyurappa reached Mudigere by 2 pm. The roadshow was to begin at Ayyappa Swamy temple. As his car entered, the group of workers started protesting raising slogans against Kumarasamy.

They did not stop even as BJP national general secretary C T Ravi, MLC M K Pranesh, and other leaders tried to pacify them.

A miffed Yediyurappa left the venue without getting out of his car.