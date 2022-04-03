Karnataka is the birthplace of Lord Hanuman: BJP’s Tejasvi Surya

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Neha  |   Published: 3rd April 2022 8:45 pm IST
MP Surya draws ire of media, civil society for spreading communal hatred
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya

Bengaluru: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Tejasvi Surya on Sunday said Anjanadri hill in Karnataka is the birthplace of Lord Hanuman.

Surya, who represents the Bengaluru South constituency, said this while interacting with the reporters after paying visit to Anjanadri temple as part of the Bharat Darshan Yatra organised by BJP.

He said there should be no doubt about Anjanadri hill near Anegondi in Vijayanagar district in Karnataka being the birthplace of Lord Hanuman.

MS Education Academy

“It doesn’t matter if claims are made otherwise about it by others. There is no doubt that our Kishkinda is the birthplace of Hanuman,” he said, responding to claims made by the Tirumala Tirupathy Devasthanams (TTD) on birthplace of Lord Hanuman as Anjanadri hill in Tirumala in Andhra Pradesh.

Also Read
Move over UP, Karnataka is India’s new anti-Muslim hate factory

During the yatra, thousands of places have been found to have connection with the timeline of Hindu holy scripture Ramayana. “The whole India is believing in traditions and these can’t be neglected,” he said.

The description of the birthplace by Valmiki (the author of Ramayana) is much closer to the region that lies in Karnataka and it serves as the evidence, he said.

The Karnataka government has allotted Rs 100 crore for overall development of Anjanadri hill.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bangalore updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button