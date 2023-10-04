Karnataka: IT raids underway at 15 locations in Bengaluru

The raids were conducted in Vijaynagar, Hulimavu, upscale Sadashivanagar and Sankey Tank localities.

Representative Image

Bengaluru: The Income Tax Department (I-T) was conducting simultaneous raids at more than 15 locations in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

The raids were underway since morning and sleuths were verifying documents at the residences and corporate offices of some industrialists.

Sources explained that the raids were conducted in the backdrop of tax evasion by some industrialists and gold merchants.

The officers arrived from Chennai and Mumbai offices on Tuesday night.

The sources also said that the raids were also being conducted on the residence of a female dentist.

More details are awaited.

