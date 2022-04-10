Karnataka: JD(S) offers Rs 10K to fruit vendor after Hindutva attack

A day after Hindutva goons deliberately destroyed fruit vendor Nabisab Killedar’s watermelons in Dharward district of Karnataka, Janata Dal (Secular) leader and ex-chief minister H D Kumaraswamy offered him a sum of Rs 10,000 to as monetary compensation.

The incident took place in front of a Hanuman temple. A video surfaced on the internet post the incident on Sunday, where a grateful Nabisab Killedar was being offered the money as help.

.@JanataDal_S president @hd_kumaraswamy offers Rs.10k for the damages #Dharward fruit vendor Nabisab Killedar incurred after members of sriramene damaged his watermelons fruit cart yesterday.Cops have regd FIR against 8. No arrests. matter still under investigation #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/uYaEdonjWX — Imran Khan (@KeypadGuerilla) April 10, 2022

On April 9, Nabisab Killedar’s pushcart of watermelons was smashed by members of Sri Ram Sene, leading to him incurring him huge losses. The goons were against the idea of a Muslim vendor doing business in front of a temple.

A distressed Nabisab, who had lost 6 quintals of watermelons, was seen speaking to reporters saying, “Finish me once for all. I will raise my hands. Kill me. We’re crying looking at (our) fruits, My tears have become too much to bare because my means of earning has been taken off. No use of me talking about it.”

SriRam Sena vandalise Muslim's vendor's cart near Temple in Dharwad. He says, "Finish me once for all, I'll raise my hands. K!|| me.. We're crying looking at fruits, My tears have become too much to bare coz my means of earning has been taken off, No use of me talking about it. pic.twitter.com/LAfkWkeXfp — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) April 9, 2022

The incident was shared extensively in Twitter with H D Kumaraswamy condemning the attack. “My humble appeal to all people of the country. Let us celebrate the festival of Ramnavami with devotion and diligence,” he said in one of his tweets. He also urged the BJP-led Karnataka government to take action against the perpetrators.

Karnataka has been witnessing instances of blatant Islamophobia in the last few months.

The hijab ban was followed by more Muslim atrocities including the ban on halal food and meat. Muslim traders have been banned from carrying out their business outside temples. Calls for a total boycott of Muslim mango traders auto drivers were also given in the state.