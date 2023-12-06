Karnataka: Engineer among 2 held for assault on visually impaired man

A software engineer and his friend were arrested in connection with the assault of an elderly visually impaired man Muslim man in Koppal, Karnataka, on November 25.

The two accused – Sagar Shetty Kalki, who is the engineer, and Narasappa Danakayar – attacked 65-year-old Hussainsab while the senior citizen was standing for an autorickshaw to return home. Both are residents of Gangavathi town in Koppal.

According to police, the two accused were drunk. They offered Hussainsab a ride back home, to which the old man agreed.

Later, the two started assaulting Hussainsab. They tried to cut his beard with a glass piece. When they could not do so, they burnt it and forced him to chant Jai Shri Ram.

Hussainsab lives in a small house with his daughter in Gangavati. Due to his poor eyesight, he had been begging in places like Koppal and Vijayanagar.

However, Koppal Superintendent of Police Yashodha V said no evidence was found on the allegations that the victim was forced to chant Jai Shri Ram slogans. “We have investigated the incident. We did not find any evidence related to the allegations on the accused of forcing the victim to chant Jai Shri Ram,” he said.