Karnataka lakes dept lauds HYDRAA’s restoration efforts in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A team of engineers from the Bengaluru lakes department visited the city on Tuesday, July 8, to observe the lake rejuvenation efforts undertaken by Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA). The engineers from Karnataka were left impressed and expressed that every state needed a body like HYDRAA.

The team from Karnataka, including chief engineer Haridasu, executive engineers Nithya, Bhuprada, and Mahadev, along with other state representatives, toured the Bum-Rukn-ud-Daula Lake in Old City and the Bathukamma Kunta in Amberpet, which have been restored by HYDRAA.

They studied encroachment removal processes and praised HYDRAA’s efforts to protect FTLs, buffer zones, and public spaces.

Also Read Batukamma Kunta springs back to life post HYDRAA restoration

The engineers appreciated HYDRAA’s approach in developing lakes that were on the brink of disappearance or were heavily polluted.

They commented that clearing encroachments is the most challenging part of lake restoration and praised HYDRAA for what they were able to achieve in such a short period.

Talking about Bengaluru’s efforts in lake rejuvenation, they said that they have been determining lake boundaries and installing fencing to prevent encroachments since 2006.

HYDRAA was set up in 2024 for safeguarding public assets, coordinating urban disaster response, and reviving Hyderabad’s water commons.

It has since embarked on the revival of various priority waterbodies through a mix of legal action, community outreach, and contemporary hydrological planning.