Karnataka launches advanced centralised 108 ambulance command centre

Bengaluru : Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said advanced technology-enabled ambulance services will now be available across all districts of Karnataka and stressed that the emergency healthcare service must effectively reach people in need.

He was speaking after inaugurating the Health and Family Welfare Department’s ‘108 Arogya Kavacha Centralised Command and Control Centre’ in Bengaluru. The Chief Minister said Karnataka has become the first state in the country to launch a fully centralised command and control healthcare system for 108 emergency ambulance services.

Siddaramaiah said timely medical treatment during emergencies is crucial and the newly launched system would help ensure faster and more efficient healthcare delivery across the state. “Patients must receive immediate treatment during emergencies. This advanced healthcare system will play a vital role in providing timely medical assistance,” he said.

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The Chief Minister noted that the 108 ambulance service has been functioning in Karnataka for nearly 18 years and has become an important part of the state’s emergency healthcare infrastructure. As announced in the 2025-26 state budget, the government has now created a dedicated system for managing 108 emergency ambulance services in a more streamlined and accountable manner.

He emphasised that effective delivery of healthcare services strengthens public trust in the government. “People’s confidence in the government increases when quality healthcare services are provided efficiently,” Siddaramaiah said.

Highlighting the importance of emergency medical care during the “golden hour,” the Chief Minister said timely treatment has significantly improved survival rates in cases such as road accidents, childbirth complications, heart attacks, and other critical medical emergencies.

“Nearly 80 percent of patients have survived because they received treatment during the golden hour. Emergency care plays a crucial role in saving lives,” he said.

Siddaramaiah added that Bengaluru city alone currently has around 65 to 70 ambulances operating to provide emergency medical support. He also remarked that earlier, when the 108 ambulance system was managed by private operators, accountability mechanisms were limited. However, since the service is now functioning directly under government supervision, the responsibility to ensure quality service delivery has increased, he said.

The Chief Minister also reiterated the state government’s commitment to strengthening the public healthcare system. Referring to requests received under the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, Siddaramaiah said many people approach the government seeking financial assistance for medical treatment after visiting expensive private hospitals.

Instead, he urged people to make greater use of government hospitals, stating that quality treatment facilities are available in public healthcare institutions, including for serious illnesses such as cancer.

“Treatment in private hospitals is often very expensive. Government hospitals are also equipped to provide quality treatment. The government is committed to developing the healthcare sector and ensuring accessible and affordable healthcare for ordinary people,” he said.