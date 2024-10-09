Karnataka lecturer booked for hate speech against minority institutions

He claimed that revenue from these institutions is being sent abroad and advised the Hindus to be cautious regarding their support for such establishments.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 9th October 2024 6:35 pm IST
Ullal made this statement during an event in Kinnya near Mangaluru (Photo:X-screengrab)

A lecturer at a private college in Karnataka Arun Ullal has been booked for allegedly delivering hate speech by advising Hindus not to send their children to schools run by religious minorities and also not to hire marriage halls owned by them.

Ullal made this statement during an event in Kinnya near Mangaluru where he addressed newlywed couples stating Hindus should refrain from sending their children to schools run by religious minorities and to avoid hiring marriage halls owned by them. He claimed that revenue from these institutions is being sent abroad and advised the Hindus to be cautious regarding their support for such establishments.

Ullal further justified his statement by arguing that several popular Hindu-run educational institutions are suffering from a “lack of students while on the other hand, those belonging to the minority community are brimming with students”.

Also Read
‘They need to be taught lesson’: Hate crime allegations surface after fatal accident in Maharashtra

Following the widespread circulation of a video capturing his speech on social media, the Mangaluru Police acted against Ullal. He was booked under sections 196 (inciting hatred between different religions) and 351 (threatening) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and section 66C of the Information Technology Act.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 9th October 2024 6:35 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button