Karnataka lecturer booked for hate speech against minority institutions

A lecturer at a private college in Karnataka Arun Ullal has been booked for allegedly delivering hate speech by advising Hindus not to send their children to schools run by religious minorities and also not to hire marriage halls owned by them.

Ullal made this statement during an event in Kinnya near Mangaluru where he addressed newlywed couples stating Hindus should refrain from sending their children to schools run by religious minorities and to avoid hiring marriage halls owned by them. He claimed that revenue from these institutions is being sent abroad and advised the Hindus to be cautious regarding their support for such establishments.

Ullal further justified his statement by arguing that several popular Hindu-run educational institutions are suffering from a “lack of students while on the other hand, those belonging to the minority community are brimming with students”.

Following the widespread circulation of a video capturing his speech on social media, the Mangaluru Police acted against Ullal. He was booked under sections 196 (inciting hatred between different religions) and 351 (threatening) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and section 66C of the Information Technology Act.