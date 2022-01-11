Karnataka: Lizard found in mid-day meal, 70 students hospitalised

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 11th January 2022 4:32 pm IST
Karnataka: 70 students in the Chamrajnagar district of Karnataka were hospitalised on Monday as they complained of stomach ache and vomiting after having Sambhar during lunch as part of the mid-day meal scheme.

The incident took place in a government school in Vadakehalla village. The students were shifted to nearby hospitals. The department of Public health has called for a meeting with the parents and the school administration. Based on the meeting, the department will initiate an action against the negligence.

According to a report by NDTV, the Manjunath SN, Deputy Director of Public Instruction of Chamarajanagar district stated, “A cook had discovered a lizard in the ‘sambhar’ (lentil and vegetable soup) which was served to the students, and he immediately alerted the students to stop eating.”

