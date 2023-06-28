Karnataka man kills daughter for relationship with Dalit youth

Kolar: A man in Karnataka’s Kolar district killed his daughter over her relationship with a Dalit youth, police said on Wednesday.

According to the police, the boy committed suicide after hearing about the incident.

The victims have been identified as 20-year-old Keerti and 24-year-old Gangadhar, both residents of Bodagurki village.

Keerthi belonged to the Golla (Yadav) community.

Police said the victims were in a relationship for a year and Gangadhar had also approached the girl’s father, Krishna Murthy, for marriage.

However, Keerti’s parents did not approve of their relation and asked her to stop seeing him.

On Tuesday, Keerti and her father got into a heated argument over the issue and in a fit of rage, he strangled her to death.

When Gangadhar came to know of Keerti’s death, he jumped in front of the Lalbagh Express train while it passed through the village, the police added.

The Kamasamudra police have registered a case in this connection and initiated investigation.