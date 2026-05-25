Karnataka: Massive python found after swallowing deer in Mandya

Frightened locals who noticed the giant snake immediately alerted the Forest Department.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 25th May 2026 3:34 pm IST
Massive python found after swallowing deer near water pipeline in Mandya
Massive python found after swallowing deer near water pipeline in Mandya

Mandya: A massive python was spotted near a Bengaluru Water Supply pipeline at Netkal village in Malavalli taluk of Mandya district in Karnataka, after reportedly swallowing an entire deer.

The reptile, measuring nearly 10 feet in length and weighing over 30 kilograms, was unable to move after consuming the animal and remained lying in one spot. Frightened locals who noticed the giant snake immediately alerted the Forest Department.

Soon after receiving information, reptile experts rushed to the location and safely rescued the python. Officials later shifted the snake to the Muthathi forest region, where it was released back into the wild.

Subhan Bakery

The unusual sight of the huge python lying motionless after swallowing the deer drew the attention of several villagers and created curiosity among residents in the area.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 25th May 2026 3:34 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bangalore updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button