Karnataka: Massive python found after swallowing deer in Mandya

Mandya: A massive python was spotted near a Bengaluru Water Supply pipeline at Netkal village in Malavalli taluk of Mandya district in Karnataka, after reportedly swallowing an entire deer.

The reptile, measuring nearly 10 feet in length and weighing over 30 kilograms, was unable to move after consuming the animal and remained lying in one spot. Frightened locals who noticed the giant snake immediately alerted the Forest Department.

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Soon after receiving information, reptile experts rushed to the location and safely rescued the python. Officials later shifted the snake to the Muthathi forest region, where it was released back into the wild.

A giant python measuring nearly 10 feet and weighing over 30 kg was rescued from Netkal village in Karnataka's Mandya district after reportedly swallowing a deer.



Unable to move after consuming the animal, the snake remained motionless near a Bengaluru Water Supply pipeline,… pic.twitter.com/mgCTJQDhZy — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) May 25, 2026

The unusual sight of the huge python lying motionless after swallowing the deer drew the attention of several villagers and created curiosity among residents in the area.