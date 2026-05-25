Mandya gears up for possible Barack Obama visit

Mandya: A proposed visit by former US President Barack Obama to a village in Mandya district has triggered a major infrastructure upgrade, with the Karnataka government sanctioning ₹11.4 crore for the development of a key road leading to the event venue.

The road project has been approved in anticipation of a high-profile international gathering at Halligere village near Mandya, where an international yoga and meditation centre worth ₹80 crore is set to be launched. Former First Lady Michelle Obama and Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama are also expected to participate in the programme.

During a recent Cabinet meeting, the state government cleared the proposal to modernise the 7.5-kilometre stretch connecting SI Kodihalli Gate to the Basaralu-Koppa road near Halligere village. Officials said the road is currently in poor condition and requires urgent upgradation to facilitate VIP movement, security arrangements and public access during the event.

The international yoga and meditation centre is being developed under the guidance of US-based Indian-origin physician Lakshmi Narasimha Murthy through the Bhoothayi Trust. The ambitious spiritual and wellness project is expected to become a major landmark in the region once completed.

Dr Lakshmi Narasimha Murthy is also the father of former US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, who had worked closely with Barack Obama as a medical adviser during his tenure as President of the United States. Officials believe this association has helped strengthen the possibility of Obama attending the foundation ceremony.

Mandya district in-charge minister N Cheluvarayaswamy said the state government had responded positively to requests made by the Bhoothayi Trust regarding infrastructure support.

“The road is highly important because it links the helipad area with the main programme venue. Though portions of the route were upgraded earlier, this particular stretch remained incomplete. The government has now released funds and instructed the Public Works Department to begin work immediately,” the minister said.

Authorities revealed that the programme was initially planned for December 2023. However, delays in infrastructure development and scheduling issues related to Barack Obama’s availability resulted in repeated postponements.

Even though the organisers have not yet officially confirmed the final event date, preparations have gained momentum with the approval of road works and other infrastructure projects.

Officials expect the event to attract international attention to Mandya district and significantly improve local infrastructure. Residents of the surrounding villages believe the proposed visit by global personalities could transform the rural region by boosting tourism, connectivity and economic opportunities.

The proposed international yoga and meditation centre is also expected to emerge as a global wellness destination in the coming years.