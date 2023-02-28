Karnataka: MBBS student jumps to death from 7-storey building

Bidar: A 22-year-old MBBS student committed suicide by jumping off a seven-storey building in Bidar district of Karnataka on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Srirama Kadagi.

According to police, Srirama was a final-year medicine student at the Bidar Institute of Medical Sciences (BRIMS). He was residing at the BRIMS hostel and committed suicide in the morning.

Also Read Adani’s net worth improves as stocks of his firms rebound sharply today

Police explain that Srirama hailed from Chitaguppa taluk of Bidar district. He was dejected and under depression after the death of his father. Srirama was the topper in the college.

More details of the case are yet to emerge. New Town police are recording the statements of his hostel mates, friends and teachers. The investigation is on.