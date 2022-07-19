Karnataka: Minor boy detained for making bomb threat to school

Bengaluru: Karnataka Police on Tuesday detained a minor boy for allegedly making a hoax bomb threat to the National Hill View Public School, which is owned by state Congress chief D.K. Shivakumar.

DCP (West) Laxman Nimbargi said the minor boy had sent the bomb threat through an e-mail with the intention to postpone exams. However, Nimbargi maintained that since the accused is a minor, no details can be shared as per the law and Supreme Court guidelines.

The incident, which came to light on Monday, triggered panic among the parents as thousands of students study in the upscale school. The threat mail was sent to the school administration on Sunday. It was noticed by the school staff when they returned to work on Monday following which they immediately informed the police and shifted the students from Unit-1 to Unit-2 wing.

Anxious parents soon gathered outside the school, where they were told by Shivakumar’s daughter Ishwarya that the situation was under control. Later, the school administration declared a holday and sent the students back.

Home Minister Araga Jnanedra said the police are taking the matter seriously as recently miscreants had targeted education institutions in Bengaluru with hoax bomb threats.