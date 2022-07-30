Karnataka: Muslim committee announces compensation for kin of Mashood, Fazil

The Muslim Central Committee announced a compensation of Rs 30 lakhs to Fazil and Mashood’s families. The young men were murdered in different incidents recently in Dakshina Kannada.

Ironically, Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai who visited slain BJP Yuva Morcha worker Praveen Nettaru’s family and announced a compensation of Rs 25 lakh, did not visit the families of Fazil and Mashood.

On July 19, Mohammad Mashood, a 19-year-old young man, was attacked by a group of Hindu men with a soda bottle on his head. Eight people were arrested in which, six of them belonged to the Hindu right-wing organisation Bajrang Dal. Mashood died two days later during the course of treatment.

On July 27, Praveen Nettaru was hacked to death by unidentified men while returning home.

Praveen’s murder created a huge uproar and anger amongst the BJP workers in the district leading to mass resignation.

The Karnataka police arrested two Muslim men – Zakir and Mohammed Shafiq from Bellare, Dakshina Kannada – were arrested.

At a recently held press conference, Bommai said that if needed, the Yogi model will be implemented in Karnataka to tackle communal forces.

Another minister said that the state will go five steps ahead of Yogi’s UP model and encounter the killers of Praveen.

In Bengaluru on Saturday, ABVP workers tried to seige the state home minister’s residence Araga Jnanendra.

Police had to be brought up to control the situation.

On July 29, Mohammed Fazil was hacked to death in Karnataka’s Mangaluru district, hours after the state Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s visited the family of slain BJP activist Praveen Kumar Nettaru.

Of the three, Praveen’s case has been handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). So far 21 people have been detained for interrogation into the case.

The chief minister’s hostile behavior towards the Muslim community angered and offended members of the Muslim Central Committee following which they decided to boycott a peace meeting called by CM Bommai.