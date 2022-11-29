Karnataka: Muslims protest against renaming Tipu Circle after Savarkar

The Tipu Sultan Samyukta Ranga, and other Muslim organisations protested in Yadgiri district, Karnataka, on Tuesday against the municipal council’s decision to rename Tipu Circle as Savarkar Circle.

The protest was held in front of the council’s office. The protestors tied black bands on their hands and shouted slogans to express their disappointment and anguish over the decision.

However, the Yadgiri municipal council chairman Suresh Ambigar maintained that the circle was never named Tipu Circle, adding the decision was made after right-wing organisations increased their demands to rename it as Savarkar Circle.

“A few months ago, Hindu organisations requested the circle to be named Veer Savarkar Circle. The order for it to be named Tipu Circle was not passed officially by the government in 2010. They had not received any government order. Now, after renaming it as Veer Savarkar, we have sent an official request to the state government,” Ambigar told reporters.

Meanwhile, claiming there are proper documents to prove the place is officially named Tipu Circle, one of the protestors Wahid Miya told reporters the council is trying to play regional communal politics.

“The circle was named Tipu circle but now under the BJP government, they are going to rename this as Veer Savarkar. This is against the law,” Wahid Miya said.

He added that if the municipal council does not take back the decision, they will resort to large-scale agitation.