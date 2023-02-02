Karnataka: Petition to prevent non-Hindu traders from temple premises submitted

In their petition, the two Hindu groups warned of a response if such traders are allowed to carry out business directly or indirectly in the premises of the temple or in a 100-meter surrounding.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Updated: 2nd February 2023 12:26 pm IST
Gosala Gubbi Channabasaveshwara temple

Tumakuru: The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal have submitted a petition to the Deputy Commissioner of Tumakuru city in Karnataka asking the authorities to prevent traders of other faiths to carry out business within the premises of a historical temple during the celebration of a festival.

The three-day festival will take place at the historical Gosala Gubbi Channabasaveshwara temple from Thursday.

To avoid any untoward incident, authorities have already beefed up the security in the area.

They have also requested the police department to ensure the implementation of clauses of the law in the Muzrai department in this regard.

“The clause is very clear that there is no scope for persons of other religions to carry out business in the premises of temples and at religious fares. This law should be enforced,” VHP President G.K. Srinivas said.

The boycotting trend which seemed to have settled down in Karnataka comes to the fore again with the latest development.

