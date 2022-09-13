Karnataka: Police arrests principal, staff member for sexual assault on students

Kalaburagi: The Karnataka police on Tuesday arrested the principal and computer operator of a residential hostel in connection with sexual harassment in this district of the state.

The facility located in the Kunchavaram police station limits in Chincholi taluk is run by the Social Welfare department for oppressed classes. More than 100 students of secondary classes reside and study here.

A complaint in this regard was lodged by the assistant director of the Social Welfare department Prabhulinga Wali.

The victim students have accused the principal and staff members of sexually harassing them.

According to police, the victims had refused to eat food unless action was initiated. On Monday, the parents of the students barged into the school premises and thrashed the staff members.

Kalaburagi SP Isha Pant rushed to the spot and assured the students with an assurance of initiation of action against the accused.

She herself served food to the girls and lodged a case against the accused. Further investigation is on.