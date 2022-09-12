Qatar: 4-year-old Keralite girl found dead inside school bus

Doha: A 4-year-old Qatar based Keralite girl was found dead inside her school bus in Qatar on Sunday, September 11 on her birthday, local media reported.

The deceased Minsa Mariam Jacob, daughter of Kochuparambil Abhilash Chacko designer-cum-artist and Soumya, hailing from Chingavanam in Kottayam district.

She was an kindergarten student of Springfield Kindergarten at Al Vakra in Doha.

As per media reports, Minsa Mariam Jacob was sleeping on her way to school, and the school bus staff did not notice that she did not get off the bus with her fellow students.

The bus was reportedly parked in the open during the heat of the day — which can soar to more than 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) at noon — without anyone realizing the child was missing.

In the afternoon, when the school bus staff entered the bus prior to the return trip, they saw the girl lying unconscious.

Though she was rushed to a hospital in Al Vakra, her life could not be saved.

The news of the Mariam’s death has triggered an outpouring of grief and anger online, with many calling for urgent action and accountability

Qatar’s Ministry of Education has launched an investigation into the incident and mourned the death of the child.

In a statement on Twitter, the MoEHE said: “The Ministry of Education and Higher Education mourns the death of a kindergarten student at a private school. The Ministry, in co-operation with the respective authorities, have started an investigation into the incident.”

The ministry, as well as the respective authorities, will take the necessary measures and ensure the maximum punishment for the culprits in accordance with the relevant regulations and based on the results of the ongoing investigation.

“The ministry also affirms its keenness to adhere to the highest quality of security and safety standards for its students, and will not tolerate any shortcomings in this regard. It extends its sincerest condolences to the family of the deceased student,” it added.