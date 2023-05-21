Karnataka: Police Constable dies by suicide

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 21st May 2023 1:25 pm IST
Kalaburgi: A head constable attached to Bramhapura police station has allegedly committed suicide at his residence in District Armed Reserve headquarters, Kalaburgi in Karnataka on Sunday, police said.

The deceased was identified as 47-year-old Panduranga, a native of Chimmanachod village in Chikkodi taluk.

According to police, Panduranga came back home at 10 p.m. on Saturday and slept with his wife in his room while his children slept on the rooftop.

However, early this morning, Panduranga’s body was found hanging in the kitchen.

The exact cause of the incident is yet to be ascertained.

On May 5, police constable Mallikarjun (34) ended his life by shooting himself with service rifle in Chittapura of Kalaburgi district.

