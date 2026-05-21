Karnataka police launch ‘Pink Box’ in schools to help girls report abuse

Hassan: The Hassan district police have launched a unique initiative aimed at helping girl students from rural and vulnerable communities safely report cases of sexual harassment, threats and child marriage pressure.

South Zone IGP Boralingayya, on Wednesday, May 20, announced that the police department would install special “complaint and suggestion boxes”, also called “Pink Boxes”, in government schools and colleges across the district.

Speaking to reporters, the IGP said many girls studying in rural areas face several challenges, including sexual harassment, intimidation and pressure for early marriage, but often remain silent due to fear and lack of support systems.

“Several girls are unable to even share their problems with family members and continue to suffer silently. To provide them with a secure platform to express their concerns, Hassan police have initiated this complaint box system in schools and colleges,” he said.

Police statistics presented during the press conference highlighted growing concern over crimes involving minors in the district. Officials stated that 168 POCSO cases were registered in 2023, 157 in 2024, 182 in 2025 and 63 cases so far in 2026, taking the total to 570 cases over four years.

In addition, 34 child marriage cases were reported during the same period, raising alarm among authorities.

As part of the first phase, complaint boxes will be installed in 51 schools and colleges in Hassan district. Police officials said the boxes would help students confidentially submit complaints and suggestions related to harassment, abuse, threats or social pressure.

Authorities said police officers from the concerned station limits would inspect the boxes once every 15 days and verify the complaints received. Necessary legal action and preventive measures would be initiated wherever required.

“This is the first initiative of its kind in the district. If students actively use the system and more complaints are received, the project will be extended to additional schools in future,” the IGP added.

Police officials stated that schools located in remote and less-connected Malnad regions such as Yesalur and Arehalli would receive priority under the project because access to police stations is comparatively difficult in such areas.

The police department clarified that all complaints would be handled confidentially and verified before legal action is initiated against those responsible.

The initiative is being carried out under the supervision of Hassan SP Shubhanvita along with Additional SP Thammayya and district police staff.