Karnataka polls: Congress celebrates in Bengaluru

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 14th May 2023 1:33 pm IST
Bengaluru: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and Karnataka Congress President D.K. Shivakumar during celebrations after the party's win in Karnataka Assembly elections, in Bengaluru, Saturday, May 13, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)
Bengaluru: Former Karnataka CM and Congress leader Siddaramaiah during celebrations after the party’s win in Karnataka Assembly elections, in Bengaluru, Saturday, May 13, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)
Bengaluru: Karnataka Congress President D.K. Shivakumar during celebrations after the party’s win in Karnataka Assembly elections, in Bengaluru, Saturday, May 13, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)
Bengaluru: Former Karnataka CM and Congress leader Siddaramaiah during celebrations after the party’s win in Karnataka Assembly elections, in Bengaluru, Saturday, May 13, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)
Bengaluru: Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and Karnataka Congress President D.K. Shivakumar during celebrations after the party’s win in Karnataka Assembly elections, in Bengaluru, Saturday, May 13, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)
Bengaluru: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with Karnataka Congress President D.K. Shivakumar during celebrations after the party’s win in Karnataka Assembly elections, in Bengaluru, Saturday, May 13, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)
Bengaluru: Karnataka Congress President D.K. Shivakumar during celebrations after the party’s win in Karnataka Assembly elections, in Bengaluru, Saturday, May 13, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)
Bengaluru: Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot receives BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai’s resignation as state chief minister, at Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru, Saturday, May 13, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 14th May 2023 1:33 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button