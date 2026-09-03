Karnataka: Protest erupts over misbehaviour with 6-year-old girl

Kolar: Tension prevailed in Karnataka’s Kolar after a man was allegedly involved in an incident of inappropriate behaviour with a six-year-old girl, triggering widespread public outrage and protests.

Hundreds of people gathered near a hospital and police station on Wednesday night, September 2, demanding stringent action against those allegedly involved in the incident. Protesters blocked the road and expressed anger over the alleged offence.

As the situation escalated, police officials repeatedly attempted to pacify the protesters and restore normalcy. However, the crowd remained firm in its demand for strict action against the accused.

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Bangarpet MLA Narayanaswamy visited the spot and assured the protesters that stringent action would be taken against the accused. KGF Superintendent of Police Shivanshu Rajput also remained at the spot and monitored the situation.

Bangarpet police have taken one person, who is allegedly involved in the incident, into custody. Police are questioning him and conducting further investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Authorities are also expected to record statements from the child’s family and other persons connected with the case. Further action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation.