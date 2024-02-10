Karnataka: 38 GIMS students suspended for making Instagram reels

Thirty-eight medical students have been suspended by the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in the Gadag district of Karnataka after Instagram reels surfaced on social media platforms and attracted negative comments.

The suspension order was issued by the institute director on Saturday, February 10.

According to local reports, Instagram reels from a few medical students dancing to the tunes of Kannada and Hindi music became viral, instantly attracting negativity and questions about their ‘work ethics’.

The 38 students were called by GIMS director Dr Basavaraja Bommanahalli asking for an explanation. They said that the reels were made as part of the celebration for some students who were set to graduate soon.

Later, speaking to the media, the GIMS director said such actions were not allowed on the hospital campus.

“It is wrong for the students to behave in a way that makes patients uncomfortable. Among the 38 students, many have completed their MBBS course and are currently doing their housemanship at the hospital. Their postings will get delayed by 10 days following suspension. We have not permitted to make any kind of video on the campus. Appropriate action will be taken,” he said.

Also Read Health min meets Telangana doctors, assures payment of delayed stipends

Doctor terminated for reels just before operation

A young doctor was terminated after he posted a reel about his pre-wedding shoot, just before a surgery. The incident happened in a government hospital in Bharamasagar village of Chitradurga district.

His reel received severe backlash from netizens prompting state health minister Dinesh Gundurao to terminate the doctor.

“Government hospitals are for providing healthcare service to people and not for personal work. Such indiscipline from a doctor will not be tolerated,” he had tweeted on X.