Karnataka revolutionalises health care through digitalising Ayushman Bharat

Mysore: The Department of Health and Family Welfare is spearheading a groundbreaking initiative to revolutionize healthcare through a digital platform, enabling seamless access to medical services across the state.

With the introduction of a digital health service akin to an Aadhaar card, individuals can avail treatment at any healthcare facility statewide, transcending geographical barriers.

The pilot phase of this transformative project is currently underway in Mysore, Belgaum, and Udupi districts, with registration already initiated and full-scale implementation slated for the coming months.

As part of the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission scheme, healthcare providers, doctors, and medical institutions will undergo registration and integration into the digital ecosystem. Every citizen will be bestowed with an Ayushman Bharat health account, complete with a unique ID modelled on Aadhaar, facilitating universal access to healthcare services across the state.

Subsequently, government and private hospitals will be enlisted in the second phase, followed by the registration of healthcare professionals such as doctors, nurses, and support staff in the third phase. In Mysore, Belgaum, and Udupi districts, the registration drive has been in progress for several months at government health centers, with private hospitals also joining the initiative recently, as confirmed by Mysuru District Health Officer Dr. PC Kumaraswamy.

Also Read Ayodhya joins cities with direct flights from Hyderabad Airport

The digital infrastructure ensures that every medical interaction is meticulously recorded online, enhancing continuity of care and enabling healthcare providers to access patients’ medical histories and reports promptly. This facilitates informed decision-making by doctors and streamlines patient management, ultimately improving treatment outcomes.

Significantly, the registration process for government health centre staff and doctors in the initial phase districts is nearing completion, with efforts underway to onboard private hospitals and their personnel into the digital framework.

The Swami Vivekananda Youth Movement of Mysore has been entrusted with the responsibility of spearheading registration activities, while concerted efforts are being made to raise awareness about the manifold benefits of the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission scheme.

Key benefits of the scheme include the availability of health-related information online, obviating the need for patients to carry physical health records, instant access to patients’ medical history for effective treatment, and facilitation of research activities.

Speaking to Siasat.com Health and Family Welfare Department commissioner Ranadeep underscored the transformative potential of digitizing the healthcare system, heralding a new era of enhanced accessibility and efficiency in healthcare delivery.