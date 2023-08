Police arrested a right-wing activist in Mangaluru for allegedly filming a neighbour while she was taking a bath. The accused, identified as Sumanth Poojary from Pakshikere, is a member of the Hindu Jagarana Vedike.

A #SanghParivar member was arrested by the #MulkiPolice after he was allegedly caught recording a video of his neighbor woman while she was bathing. The accused identified as #SumanthPoojary from Hosakadu in Pakshikere, is known to be an active member of the #HJV Pakshikere unit. pic.twitter.com/KjeBycwwpw — Hate Detector ūüĒć (@HateDetectors) August 5, 2023

A relative of the Poojary furnished a surety bond of Rs 50,000, after which he was released on bail after signing an undertaking.