Karnataka: Senior journalists receive cash as Deepawali gifts from CMO

A few journalists from prominent media outlets allegedly received cash ranging from Rs 1 lakh to 3 lakh as Deepawali hampers from the Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai’s office, The News Minute reported on Friday.

According to the report, the cash was gifted in sweet boxes to various editors and reporters. Three journalists have confirmed having received the Deepawali hampers from the CMO’s office, while some say they were aware of this but did not receive any.

“Yes, they sent the money. But I didn’t see how much money they sent. I immediately sent it back as soon as it came to my notice,” a senior journalist in a leading daily newspaper was quoted by TNM. The hamper was left with the security guards outside the journalist’s office last Saturday night. “I picked it up and when I opened it, I saw an envelope with cash in it. I did not count it, but I made sure the amount was returned,” the journalist said.

The senior journalist even sent a letter to the CMO addressing their displeasure with the gift.

Another journalist with a leading publication said that as soon as they noticed cash, they reported the incident to their editors. “I put it in an email too. I told the CMO official that I really cannot accept this and that this is wrong,” TNM quoted the journalist.

The money differed according to the designation of the media persons. It is however unclear how many journalists received such hampers and how many were returned.

There are reports that not just cash but some journalists received gold coins too.

Meanwhile, there has been no official statement from the chief minister’s office yet.

However, the Karnataka Congress was quick to respond to the whole fiasco. “It is known that a journalist has upheld journalism by returning a Rs 2.5 lakh bribe given by the Chief Minister’s office. This incident is proof that Karnataka journalists will not allow the sanctity of journalism to be threatened. The Chief Minister must answer why journalists were given a bribe,” a tweet by the Congress party read.