Karnataka sex scandal: Fast-tracking probe not possible until Prajwal turns up

Bengaluru: Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara said on Wednesday that until the prime accused in the sex video scandal, JD-S MP Prajwal Revanna, turns up for investigation, fast-tracking the probe is not possible.

Prajwal Revanna is the grandson of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, and son of JD-S MLA H.D. Revanna, who has been arrested for his alleged role in the kidnapping of a victim of the sex scandal involving his son.

The sitting MP from Hassan, Prajwal Revanna has been renominated from the seat by the NDA for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking to reporters here, Parameshwara said, “Prajwal Revanna has left the country. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case has already sought cooperation from the CBI and a Blue Corner notice has been issued against him.

“Prajwal Revanna’s father H.D. Revanna has been arrested in a kidnapping case involving one of the victims of the sex scandal. The SIT is gathering more information in this matter.”

On the demand to hand over the case to the CBI, Parameshwara said, “There is no need to hand over the case to the CBI. Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy has said that he doesn’t have trust in the SIT probe. However, Kumaraswamy knows about the SIT, which is conducting the probe efficiently.

“The Chief Minister, the Deputy CM, or myself are not interfering in the investigation. No case was handed over to the CBI during the tenure of Kumaraswamy as the CM.”

When asked about a complaint registered against Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar, the minister said the SIT will take a call on issuing a notice to him.

“We trust him… Let the SIT report come out first,” he said.

On a purported audio clip of Shivakumar over the release of the alleged sex videos by BJP leader Devaraje Gowda, Parameshwara said the SIT will take note of the development.

“Shivakumar is the Deputy Chief Minister. He is in a responsible position, but that does not mean he can’t be punished,” Parameshwara noted.