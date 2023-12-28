Karnataka: Shirahatti lake in Gadag a haven for migratory birds

Gadag: Nestled in the heart of Shirahatti Taluk, the serene Shirahatti lake in Magadi village of Gadag district has become a breathtaking sanctuary for thousands of migratory birds.

This vast 138-acre lake has transformed into a picturesque heaven, drawing seasonal visitors from Italy, Russia, Bangladesh, Nepal, Siberia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Ladakh, and Tibet for the past 23 years.

Soon after dawn, the air around the lake is filled with the joyous flights of these foreign guests, making the lake’s surroundings a kingdom of migratory birds.

Lake hosts 16 species of birds

From dawn till dusk, the lake resonates with the captivating scenes of these avian wonders, creating an awe-inspiring spectacle for onlookers. Magadi village, situated 12 km from Lakshmeshwar on the state highway connecting Gadag to Bengaluru, has become a hub for bird enthusiasts and nature lovers.

The lake hosts over 16 species of birds, including painted storks, bar-headed geese, Brahminy ducks, white bis, black bis, black-necked, and little cormorants, adding vibrant colors and melodies to the landscape.

Currently, more than 10,000 birds have made Shirahatti Lake their temporary home, and this number is expected to increase over the next three months. The mesmerizing sight of these birds swimming, chirping, and cohabiting in harmony has turned the lake into a magnet for bird lovers, attracting visitors and schoolchildren from various parts of the state.

Witnessing the morning spectacle of flocks of birds against the backdrop of the lake is truly a visual feast.

The melodious chirping sounds create a soothing ambiance. As the sun sets, these birds gracefully take flight from their feeding grounds in the mud, where they gather to consume crops from nearby fields. In the morning, they return to the lake to roost.

Lake attracting foreign tourists

The affectionate interactions among the young and adult birds in the lake add to the enchantment. The sky becomes a canvas as birds soar through the air. Over the years, Magadi Lake has gained fame for hosting these foreign guests. However, the area lacks development and proper amenities for the influx of visitors coming from distant towns to witness the avian spectacle.

Migratory birds find refuge in Magadi Lake from November to March, after which they embark on their journey back to their native countries.

Despite its popularity as a favorite destination for foreign birds, the government has yet to take the initiative to develop the area into a recognized bird sanctuary, leaving locals and nature enthusiasts to advocate for the much-needed infrastructure to enhance the experience for both visitors and the feathered guests.