Karnataka: Siddaramaiah will be CM for 5 yrs, says minister Mahadevappa

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 29th October 2023 9:28 am IST
Karnataka to buy 5.6K more buses post success of free travel for women scheme
Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah.

Bengaluru: Despite the warning by Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress President D.K. Shivakumar to become the Chief Minister after 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Minister for Social Welfare H.C. Mahadevappa has said that Siddaramaiah will remain as the state Chief Minister for a full term of five years.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

Speaking to the media on power sharing between Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar and a proposal to make current Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara as the Chief Minister in the eventuality of power sharing, Mahadevappa reacted angrily that Siddaramaiah will remain as the Karnataka Chief Minister for a full term of five years.

Also Read
Focus interstate water-sharing dispute: Karnataka CM to Centre

When asked about Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar not being invited despite his house located nearby, the Karnataka Minister said that he doesn’t have knowledge about it.

MS Education Academy

Talking about the dinner meeting of CM Siddaramaiah, Ministers Parameshwara, Satish Jarkiholi and himself, Mahadevappa added that there is nothing related to politics on this matter.

“Parameshwara had invited us to the dinner and we had attended it. No political matter was discussed there,” he said.

The infighting within the Congress in Karnataka had come out in the open, with the party MLA Ganiga Ravi on Friday stating that Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has worked hard for the party and will surely become the state Chief Minister after two-and-a-half years.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 29th October 2023 9:28 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bangalore updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button