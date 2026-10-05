Karnataka SIR: Fresh complaints over Form 7 applications

Bengaluru: The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls has triggered fresh political confrontation in Karnataka, with Congress leaders raising allegations of irregularities in the filing of Form 7 applications seeking deletion of voters’ names.

In Jayanagar, KPCC women’s wing president Sowmya Reddy has filed a complaint with the local police regarding 5,698 Form 7 applications allegedly submitted in the constituency. The complaint names BJP MLA C.K. Ramamurthy and seeks a detailed examination of the alleged violations.

Reddy has reportedly handed over photographs and video evidence to the police and requested that the material be verified before appropriate legal action is taken.

The Gurappanapalya ward has emerged as a major point of concern, with allegations that more than 4,327 voter names were sought to be removed through Form 7 applications. Questions have also been raised over the alleged role of a BLO named Lokesh in the filing process.

The controversy has spread to Chitradurga, where the Congress minority wing has approached the election authorities and senior district officials. Party leaders submitted a memorandum to the election authorities, Deputy Commissioner Ramya and SP Kushal Chouksey, demanding action over allegations concerning minority voters.

Applications filed to remove minority voters: Congress

According to the Congress leaders, applications have allegedly been filed with the intention of removing around 2,372 minority voters from the electoral rolls. They have demanded verification of the applications and legal action against those found responsible.

Another allegation has surfaced from Puttur in the Dakshina Kannada district, where Congress leaders claimed that Form 7 applications were submitted seeking the deletion of 16 Muslim voters. They alleged that the recommendations were made using BJP letterhead.

The Congress leaders further claimed that the affected voters continue to live at their respective addresses, despite being described as residents who had shifted or were unavailable.

Congress minority wing president Shahul Hameed has submitted a complaint to the Deputy Commissioner, seeking an inquiry into the matter and action against those responsible if the allegations are established.

The developments have intensified the political dispute over the electoral roll revision process, with rival parties expected to raise the issue further before election authorities.