Karnataka SIR: Over 1.11 crore ASDDO voters identified

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer V Anbukumar on Wednesday, August 5, said the ongoing special revision of the electoral rolls has identified more than 1.11 crore voters under the ASDDO category—Absent, Shifted, Dead, Duplicate and Others. The enumeration exercise will continue until August 8.

Addressing reporters, Anbukumar said enumeration forms have been distributed to 5,54,32,314 voters across the state. Of these, 4,43,04,632 forms have already been digitised. He said 16,30,012 voters could not be traced during the verification process.

According to the electoral revision data, 66,64,943 voters have permanently shifted from their registered addresses, while 16,30,872 voters have died. The exercise also identified 6,89,904 duplicate voters and another 4,88,974 voters under the “Others” category.

The revision has revealed a significant number of unverified voters in Bengaluru. Nearly 45 per cent of voters in Bengaluru Urban district could not be traced during verification. The corresponding figures were 47 per cent in Bengaluru North, 48 per cent in Bengaluru Central and 51 per cent in Bengaluru South. Officials clarified that these figures include shifted, deceased and untraceable voters.

Anbukumar said around 10 lakh enumeration forms have been distributed within the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) limits. He appealed to voters to return the completed forms before the deadline, stating that only those who submit the forms will continue to remain on the electoral roll after the revision process.

The Chief Electoral Officer said 100 per cent distribution of enumeration forms has been completed in Haveri, Chamarajanagar, Hassan, Chikkaballapur, Shivamogga, Koppal, Vijayanagar, Gadag, Kolar, Kodagu, Dharwad, Yadgir, Ballari, Mysuru, Kalaburagi, Bengaluru Rural, GBA North, GBA Central and GBA South.