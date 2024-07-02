Karnataka: SIT seizes Rs 10 crore in Valmiki Development Corporation Case

Bengaluru: In a significant development, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has seized Rs 10 crore in cash related to the multi-crore illegal case involving the Maharshi Valmiki Development Corporation. The funds, transferred to the accounts of various bars and jewellery shops, from Hyderabad bank accounts were confiscated as part of the ongoing investigation. This brings the total amount seized in this case to Rs 28 crore so far.

In a related event, former minister B. Sriramulu staged an all-night protest in front of the Bellary deputy commissioners office on Friday . Sriramulu’s demonstration, which lasted for 24 hours, was aimed at pressing the state government to address his three main demands concerning the alleged financial malpractices in the Valmiki Development Corporation. The SIT’s recent action involved freezing 193 bank accounts in Bengaluru, where the accused had deposited the misappropriated funds. The team discovered that large sums of money had been funneled into these accounts, only to be withdrawn later, presumably to obscure the illegal transactions.

Speaking to reporters Sriramulu urged recovery of the misappropriated funds belonging to the Valmiki Development Corporation., arrest of former minister B. Nagendra, who is allegedly involved in the case and Transferring the investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a more thorough probe.

Sriramulu also called for the resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, criticizing the government for failing to prevent the misuse of funds allocated for the Scheduled Tribe (ST) community.

Adding another layer of controversy, BJP Legislative Council member C.T. Ravi recently claimed that a honeytrap orchestrated by Satyanarayana Verma of Andhra Pradesh was behind the irregularities.

Verma, described as the mastermind and a professional fraudster, is believed to have orchestrated similar scams in multiple states. Ravi alleged that Rs 187 crore from the corporation was diverted for election campaigns in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka.

The case continues to unfold, with further investigations and potential arrests expected as the SIT intensifies its efforts to unravel the complex web of corruption and misappropriation in the Maharshi Valmiki Development Corporation Ltd.