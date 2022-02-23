Karnataka: Slain Bajrang Dal activist’s sister appeals for peace

Harsha’s sister, the slain 23-year-old Bajrang Dal activist who was brutally stabbed to death by a few assailants in Shivamogga district, Karnataka, on Sunday night, appealed for overall peace as she seeks justice for her brother.

Speaking to media on Tuesday, the aggrieved sister said, ”My brother was a no-fault apart from being Hindu. For going on about Hindu and Hindutva, my younger brother is lying in this state. Am asking all my brothers with folded hands, whether you are Muslim or Hindu, be good children to your parents and do not get into all of this,”.

On Sunday night, Bajrang Dal activist Harsha was stabbed to death. Although he was rushed to the hospital, he succumbed to his injuries.

Harsha’s mother who was inconsolable said that her son died for the country and demanded justice.

Around eight people have been arrested so far for the young man’s murder that took place on February 20.

Following the murder, protests have taken place in Shivamogga with protestors turning violent, pelting stones, and setting vehicles on fire. Around 18 vehicles were destroyed and many persons were injured. Police had to resort to tear gas to disperse the crowds.

Violence and communal unrest after the murder forced the police to impose Section 144 on Tuesday and all educational institutions remained closed.