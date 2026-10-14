Karnataka sugarcane growers intensify agitation

Bengaluru: Sugarcane farmers across Karnataka intensified their agitation demanding better prices for their produce, blocking major highways and holding overnight protests in several districts. The demonstrations against the Union and state governments disrupted traffic, stranded vehicles for kilometres and caused inconvenience to passengers and transport operators.

The agitation spread across Belagavi, Bagalkot, Vijayapura, Kalaburagi, Koppal, Haveri and Dharwad, as well as Mandya, Mysuru and Chamarajanagar. Thousands of farmers participated, insisting that their long-pending demands be addressed without further delay.

The protesters have demanded a minimum price of Rs 5,500 per tonne of sugarcane, an increase in the Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP), a hike in the minimum selling price of sugar and announcement of a State Advised Price (SAP). They have also sought implementation of the Swaminathan Commission’s recommendations and procurement of all ethanol produced in Karnataka by the Centre.

Also Read Eye on global market, Zed Black maker MDPH mulls export unit

Farmer leaders have given the Union government a two-day deadline to respond, warning that the movement would be intensified if no satisfactory decision is taken. They have also threatened to widen the agitation and call for a statewide shutdown.

In Belagavi district, farmers blocked National Highway 48, which connects Pune and Bengaluru, near the Hattargi, Kuganolli and Hirebagwadi toll plazas. Protesters stayed on the highway overnight and prepared food along the roadside. The blockade brought traffic to a standstill, leaving trucks and private vehicles lined up for long distances.

At Hattargi toll plaza in Hukkeri taluk, protesters stopped several vehicles, including a Gujarat Travels bus, and sent them back. A young farmer allegedly attempted suicide by jumping from the toll structure over the sugarcane pricing issue. Police rescued him and took him into custody.

Farmers blocked National Highway 48 near Bankapur toll plaza in Haveri district and staged demonstrations in Dharwad, where traffic on the bypass road remained disrupted for more than 11 hours. In Kalaburagi, protesters blocked the Bidar-Srirangapatna highway and continued their agitation overnight.

The protests were organised by farmer groups, including Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha, Hasiru Sene and Bharatiya Krantikari Kisan Sena. They warned that the agitation would continue until the governments addressed their demands.