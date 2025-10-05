Karnataka teacher working for caste census survey harassed over religion

A Muslim woman teacher conducting the caste census survey was allegedly harassed and insulted by locals in Bhimasandra village near Tumakuru, Karnataka.

The woman, identified as Reshma, was collecting data for a socio-economic and educational survey conducted by the Permanent Commission for Backward Classes when several villagers reportedly confronted her, questioning her visit to Hindu households.

According to Vartha Bharati, some residents demanded that she show her ID card and made derogatory remarks, asking whether she had come “to include them in her community.”

Authorities have launched an investigation, and officials said action will be taken against those involved.