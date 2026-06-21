Karnataka to launch NRI department for overseas Kannadigas

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has decided to establish a dedicated Non-Resident Indian (NRI) Department to address the concerns of overseas Kannadigas and strengthen their engagement with the state.

The decision was taken following a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister DK Shivakumar with heads of more than 10 NRI organisations. The proposed department will focus on resolving issues faced by Kannadigas living abroad while also facilitating investment mobilisation, skill development, employment generation, trade promotion and access to healthcare services.

According to officials, the department is being designed on the lines of similar initiatives implemented in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Punjab, which have dedicated mechanisms to support their diaspora communities. One of the key objectives of the new department will be to assist overseas Kannadigas facing legal issues, passport-related problems and emergencies such as death or repatriation.

Dedicated grievance redressal desk

The government is also considering the creation of a dedicated grievance redressal desk to address complaints and concerns raised by Non-Resident Kannadigas. The department is expected to cater to nearly five million NRIs and overseas Kannadigas, providing them with a single-window platform for support and coordination with the state government.

Officials believe the initiative will not only strengthen ties between Karnataka and its global diaspora but also encourage greater foreign investment and remittances into the state economy. NRI organisations have welcomed the decision, stating that it addresses a long-pending demand of overseas Kannadigas.

They also noted that the move fulfils one of the key assurances made by the state government and reflects its commitment to engaging with the global Kannada community.