Karnataka to set up 50 AI labs in government colleges

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has taken a significant step towards expanding access to advanced technology education by approving the establishment of 50 Artificial Intelligence (AI) laboratories in government colleges across the state. The move is aimed at ensuring that students from smaller towns and rural areas are not left behind in the rapidly evolving digital economy.

With artificial intelligence becoming a key driver of future employment, the government intends to provide students with opportunities to learn and experiment with emerging technologies at the college level itself. The proposed AI laboratories will offer modern infrastructure for practical training, innovation and research activities.

The project was announced in the State Budget for 2026-27 and will be implemented in partnership with the Centre’s AI Mission. Government officials said the initiative is designed to create a robust ecosystem for AI learning and help students acquire industry-relevant skills.

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Each AI laboratory established under the scheme will receive financial support amounting to Rs 68.98 lakh. The funds will be distributed in three phases over three years. To support the programme, the Karnataka government has also earmarked Rs 10 crore, with Rs 6.29 crore approved for release during the first year.

The laboratories are expected to introduce students to technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, big data, automation and intelligent computing systems. By gaining practical exposure to these fields, students will be better prepared for careers in technology, research and innovation.

The government has approved the selection of 23 institutions in the first phase of implementation. These colleges will serve as model centres for AI education and training, with additional institutions expected to be added in subsequent phases.

Information Technology and Biotechnology (IT/BT) Minister Priyank Kharge said technological advancements are transforming industries and creating new employment opportunities. He noted that students from Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities should have equal access to modern learning facilities and future-ready skills.

The initiative is expected to play a key role in enhancing employability among young people while promoting innovation and entrepreneurship. By bringing AI education closer to students across the state, Karnataka aims to create a larger talent pool capable of contributing to both the national and global digital economy.